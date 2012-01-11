Vibrant 'Avenue Q' at Greendale Community Theatre

by

Lopez and Marx's <em>Avenue Q</em> is a fun, adult tribute to children's programming, especially for audience members in their 20s and 30s who grew up with the programs being satirized in this show. The puppet-based musical continues to be successful nearly a decade after its premiere. Greendale Community Theatre stages a vibrant production featuring some sophisticated performances by foam puppets and the ex-children who animate them.<br /><br />One of the more incisive comic performances was that of Rod, a conservative man trying to come to terms with his homosexuality. The puppet is made of blue foam and has a green nose and orange hair, but the character is very real, thanks to the acting work of Michael David Stoddard. Rachael Zientek and Max Kurkiewicz admirably handle a romance between puppets. The most impressive puppet work comes from Vanessa Schroeder and Zak Keil, who play a variety of roles. Rod's roommate Nicky is based on Ernie from "Sesame Street," and Keil plays it perfectly with a voice that uncannily echoes Jim Henson's original sound for the character. Schroeder is a great deal of fun to watch. Not only is she hilarious as Lucy the Slut, but she also plays, among other things, the right hand of Nicky&mdash;a performance that requires tremendous coordination. Also putting in an entertaining performance is Ericka Wade as building manager Gary Coleman. Wade's performance, built on the foundation of a really good impression of Coleman, serves as a nice center to the ensemble work.<br /><br />Greendale Community Theatre's production of <em>Avenue Q </em>runs through Jan. 14 at the Greendale High School Auditorium. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.