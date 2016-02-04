The View from Here with Umbrella at Soulstice

This month Umbrella Group Theatre presents a contemporary musical drama about a writer moving to New York. He’s a nameless novelist. In letters sung to a girl back home, he recounts his daily adventures in one of the largest cities on the planet. It’s been a little over a decade since the intimate, little heartfelt musical debuted in New York. Umbrella Group brings it to the cozy stage of Soulstice Theatre in a production starring Doug Clemons which is being directed by the talented and accomplished actress Kelly Doherty.

A charismatic young actor with ample ability to hold an audience’s attention, Clemons should fit well as the sole talent in the production. Paula Foley Tillen serves as musical director for the project, which hands Clemons the challenge of locking-in the full reality of one man’s journey through one of the most challenging cities in the world.

It would be difficult to describe Clemon’s charm. Thankfully, I don’t have to. Here’s a look at the promo for the show:

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OIE8RcZewmg" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Umbrella Group Theatre’s production of The View from Here runs Feb. 12 - 28 at Soulstice Theatre on 3770 S. Pensylvania Ave. For tickets and more, visit Umbrella Group online.