Village Playhouse In Juliet's Garden

A couple of local stages will be visited by Shakespeare’s heroines this month. One weekend before UWM’s Labworks exploration into Shakespeare’s women (The Second Best Bed February 25th-March 6th,) the Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa presents Juliet Elliot McDonald’s In Juliet’s Garden—a light comedy centered around a conversation between Katharina, Portia, Ophelia and Desdemona over lunch. If executed well-enough, it’s a clever idea.

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa’s In Juliet’s Garden runs February 18th and 19th at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. For reservations, call 414-207-4879.