Village Playhouse One Acts: Part One

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa has evidently had a really good pool of submitted scripts for its 29th Annual Original One Act Play Festival. Rather than having them all featured on a single program, they have spilt them up into two shows. The first of the two shows opens in the beginning of June.

Part One features eight different casts performing eight different plays by eight different playwrights including one by actress Niko King.

29th Annual Original One Act Play Festival--Part I runs June 6 - 22. All performances take place at Inspiration Studios on 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. For ticker reservations, call 414 207-4VPW or visit the Village Playhouse online.