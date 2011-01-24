A Very Vintage Valentine With the M.U.T.E.S. and Radio WHT

×

Valentine's Day falls on a Monday. It's kind of difficult to be romantic on a day when everyone is recovering from the weekend. It's likely that most observations of the holiday will occur on Sunday the 13th . One of the classier events on the 13th has to be the Very Vintage Valentine's Day at Swig on 217 North Broadway.

The show, which has a $75 Swig dinner theatre for two option ($90 at the door) and a $20 option for those eating elsewhere. features three vintage performance groups with early 20th century-inspired motifs:

The silent film era ended with the first talkies in the late 1920's. Live silent film comedy troupe the M.U.T.E.S. stylishly keeps the era alive.

Various forms of practical audio recording for radio were being developed in the ‘30's and ‘40's, but the lifeblood of early broadcasting was live in those days. Local comedy group Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre keeps the golden age of radio alive with its Radio WHT programs which have been regularly performed live with a couple of notable appearances on local radio.

In the decades prior to the first rock and roll, blues and jazz were the cutting edge of contemporary pop music. The distinct flavor of that era's pop comes to life in the music of The Bootless Betties. The all-woman vocal trio perform vintage classics with titles like “Gee I'd Like to Make You Happy,” and “I Love My Baby (My Baby Loves Me.)”

The performance runs from 6:30pm – 8pm at Swig. Seating for dinner begins at 4:30pm. For advance reservations, visit the events' reservation page at Ticketleap.