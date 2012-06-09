Visual Artist's Night With the World's Stage

×

The World's Stage Theatre hosts an evening of romantic excerpts and sonnets by William Shakespeare.

Desire Is Death runs June 10th - 13th at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum.

All shows are at 7:30 pm. Tickets are priced quite comfortably . . . $12 for adults . . . $10 for students and seniors . . . and the Juen 12th performance is a special "artist's night." Artists of any kind who wish to attend the performance and sketch, video, photograph or . . . whatever, really . . . are welcome to do so. All artists who come pay only $5 to get in.

"We are trying to reach out to other art demographic audiences," says World's Stage's Gretchen Mahkorn, "Part of our mission of inter-arts collaboration."