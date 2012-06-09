Visual Artist's Night With the World's Stage

Jamming With Shakespeare at the Villa Terrace

The World's Stage Theatre hosts an evening of romantic excerpts and sonnets by William Shakespeare. 

 

Desire Is Death runs June 10th - 13th at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

All shows are at 7:30 pm. Tickets are priced quite comfortably . . . $12 for adults . . . $10 for students and seniors . . . and the Juen 12th performance is a special "artist's night." Artists of any kind who wish to attend the performance and sketch, video, photograph or . . . whatever, really . . . are welcome to do so. All artists who come pay only $5 to get in. 

 

"We are trying to reach out to other art demographic audiences," says World's Stage's Gretchen Mahkorn, "Part of our mission of inter-arts collaboration." 