Voyager Comedy at Club Garibaldi This Weekend

Milwaukee Comedy presents a sort of a kind of a semi-fusion between stand-up and improv comedy this Friday night as it presents Voyager: A Comedy Show. The idea is this: comics arrive prior to 10:00 p.m. for a later-in-the-evening comedy show. They sign-up to perform on the open mic. Some of them (six of them) make it onstage to do 5-minute stand-up sets. Then...once the smoke has cleared from the stand-up comedy and the flop sweat is mopped-up off the floor, a pack of improv comics are released onto the stage to be in their natural habitat where they can play and frolic and improvise comedy based on topics covered in the stand-up sets.

Voyager: A Comedy Show takes place this Friday, Jul. 29 at Club Garibaldi on 2501 South Superior St. Sign-up begins at 9:30 p.m. The show (which is free, by the way) starts at 10:00 p.m. For more information, visit Milwaukee Comedy online.