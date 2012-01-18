Waiting With Fools At The Alchemist

×

Fools For Tragedy takes the stage of the Alchemist Theatre again next month as it presents Jordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting. Conceptually, it’s a rather clever mutation of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting For Godot. A group of five actors play various roles whil waiting around to perform in a production of Waiting For Godot. Two actors have received anonymous contracts to appear in the show. They wait for further instruction. Five or six actors take turns performing different roles in the paly over the course of the run of the show.

The cast for the show includes some really talented actors . . . all of them from the newer end of the new edge of Milwaukee Theatre. Allie Beckman recently appeared in the late Theatrical Tendencies’ production of The Little Dog Laughed. . . Kelly Doherty makes money doing cheap sketch comedy with Bye Bye Liver, but her work with the Fools is really promising, having recently starred in a really compelling staged read of Neil Labute’s Fat Pig and the Fools’ In My Mind’s Eye. Gwen Zupan has appeared in numerous Pink Banana productions over the yearsoccasionally being allowed the opportunity to do something approaching her potential. Michael Traynor managed to upstage my memory of Michael Caine in a production of the Drity Rotten Scoundrels musical and put in really memorable performances in both Reefer Madness and Cabaret with Carte Blanche Studios. It’s a pleasure to see that Marion Araujo is mixing with this group. She’s had some stand-out performances with the Boulevard over the years, most notably in Catholic School Girls. So I guess what I’m saying is that this is a really, really good group. The dynamic mixes some diversity of talent in what should be a really dynamic quasi-experimental stage energy at the Alchemist.

Waiting runs February 9th – 18th at the Alchemist Theatre and 24th -26th at the Villa Terrace.