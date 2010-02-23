Wake Me When I'm Dead In Hartford

×

In what seems like an interesting blend of different styles . . . The Hartford Players opens its dinner theatre production of Wake Me When I’m Dead. Sort of a cross between the popular interactive comedy Finnegan’s Wake and a traditional murder-mystery dinner theatre show, Wake Me welcomes audiences into the traditional Irish wake for The O’Malley family. Audiences arrive to traditional Irish music. Judging from the press release, the show pretty much plays out like a production of the classic interactive comedy set at an Irish wake—dinner theatre with a comical Irish accent.. The twist here is that the show is also being billed as a murder mystery comedy, which adds a bit to the premise. Not only are audiences celebrating the life of a dead Seamus O’Malley, they also evidently get to find out who did it.

Could be a fun trip to Hartford for those not quite possessing the funds to make it to Ireland (or even Boston. . . or Chicago) for St. Patrick’s Day. Directed by Fred Wittenberger, the cast includes Sue Gilbertson, Jane Kosednar, Kerry Miller, John Sancomb, Jovon Serrano, James Werwinski, Dan Williams, Paul Wilson, and Betsy Wittenberger.

Hartford Players’ Wake Me When I’m Dead runs this Friday, February 26th through March 13th. Seating is limited for the dinner theatre, so interested parties should plan early . . .