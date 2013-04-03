Walking with Chekhov

This weekend in and amidst so much else that is opening, a new play written and directed by Mark Puchinsky opens for a couple of performances at UWM. As a part of its New Directions series, UWM presents Anton's Walk. Kind of an interesting idea featuring Anton Chekov as a main character having a conversation with a stranger. Here's the official copy:

"Anton Chekhov has just walked out of his own play. He cannot afford for this one to fail. His whole career depends on how well "The Seagull" does, but a stranger comes out of nowhere to offer Anton his help."

A young playwright from this century pays homage to a legend from the last. Wish I could make it.

Anton's Walk runs April 4th - 7th at Kenilworth Studio 508. For ticket reservations, call 414-229-4308 or visit UWM online.