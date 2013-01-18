Off the Wall Brings Audiences Closer

×

Not that it's any of my business. When two local actors get seriously romantically involved, their odds of sticking around Milwaukee go up considerably. Again--not any of my business. It's just an observation, really. Recently I was looking for a larger version of a little pic that showed up in a press release from Off The Wall Theatre. The pic in question is a promo poster image for their upcoming production of Closer. The image wasn't on their website yet so I casually looked around online and clicked on Closer lead actress Liz Mistele's Facebook profile. Evidently she's engaged to Off the Wall's Jeremy Welter. Cool. That's two more talented young actors who will likely be sticking around for a while.

And it is equally cool that Mistele will be starring in Off The Wall's production of Closer-- a late '90s drama by Patrick Marber. Mistele plays a London stripper named Alice Ayers who gets hit by a cab. Things get considerably more complicated from there . . . Off The Wall newcomer Ryan Johnson plays a man who takes her to the hospital.

The cast also includes the talented Jocelyn Ridgely as a photographer. Off the Wall's Jeremy Welter directs. Welter has appeared on the stage at the Off the Wall numerous times, so he's familiar with the space . . . and as it's one of the smallest stages in town, the intimacy of a romantic drama like this is really amped-up at the venue. This could be a really fun show.

Off the Wall's production of Closer runs February 7th - 17th. For ticket reservations, call 414-327-3552.