Off the Wall Theatre’s Campy ‘Psycho Beach Party’

When it comes to playingmentally imbalanced characters, from a moody Hamlet to Macbeth to a semi-punkMack the Knife, local actor Jeremy Welter is capable of conjuring a slick,appealing level of creepiness for his stage appearances. This September, helooks to draw that spirit from others as he directs Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party. This pleasantlyoffbeat comedyabout a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramaticpersonalitiesmarks the start of Off the Wall Theatre’s 2010-2011 season.

Liz Mistele stars asChicklet Forrest, an early ’60s teenager who longs to be part of Malibu Beach’sin-crowd. Chicklet’s dreams of acceptance are complicated by a host of divergentpersonalities, including a checkout girl, a radio talk-show host, a male modeland an entire accounting firm. Chicklet is worried that her frequent blackoutsmay have something to do with a string of mysterious deaths.





Welter’s vision for theproduction is very much in line with the over-the-top campiness at the heart ofany decent Charles Busch comedy.





“I've already informedmy cast that there will be no such thing as ‘too much’ or ‘too far,’” Weltersays.





This style should workparticularly well with Mistele, who has given memorable performances as Opheliain Off the Wall’s Hamlet and afantasy dream figure in Soulstice Theatre’s LoveSong.





“When Liz switches partsit will not be a subtle buildup,” Welter says. “Her face will contort like anold cartoon and she will launch full force into her next personality.”





The cast also includesthe talented actor Mark Hagen, better known as local drag queen Dear Ruthie,who has more than enough personality to fill the theater.





The campy, 1960sbeach-movie feel that Busch was aiming for in the script will be taking placeon one of the smallest stages in town. The intimacy of the space should amplifythe exaggerated intensity of the script to impressive effect. If all goes wellon the technical end, the actors will be aided by video footage in thebackground. “Waves will crash when our surfers hit the boards,” Welter says.





Off the Wall Theatre’sproduction of Psycho Beach Party runsSept. 2-12.