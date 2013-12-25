War Horse Arrives with a Truschinski

×

\r



Of course, it\'s not often that one gets invited into a conference call with a puppet team. Not terribly interested in talking to the group from out of town. I think the specifics and technical aspects would be kind of lost to me . . . but getting an invite like that from the Marcus Center can only mean one thing . . . okay it can actually mean a lot of things, but what it means in this particular instance is the fact that War Horse is coming to the Marcus Center.

\r







\r



If you\'ve turned on network TV at any point in the past few days, you\'ve probably seen the advertisements for those vaguely creepy-looking life-sized horse puppets. (I guess to me they look kind of . . . skeletal and undead. I\'m sure the illusion begins to come together when you\'re in a big auditorium the size of the Marcus Center\'s Uihlein Hall.)

\r







\r



As usual, the PR contacts try to interest local press into the local end of a big touring show like this. The local bent here is that there\'s a Truschinski involved with the production--Andy to be precise. He\'d been in a few shows with the American Players Theatre in Spring Green. He was also in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre\'s The Sum of Us a while back. Here he\'s playing Private David Taylor and understudying for a whole bunch of other roles.

\r







\r



War Horse makes its Milwaukee premiere January 7th- 12th at the Marcus Center.

\r







\r



For more information, visit the Marcus Center online.

\r







\r





