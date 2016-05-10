The Warm Presence of Death?

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Windfall Theater

Windfall Theatre stages an intimate production of a classy musical as it presents Death Takes a Holiday . The contemporary adaptation of a stage play from the 1930s feels quite at home in Windfall Theatre’s tiny chamber. Ben George shines in the role of Death, who has become infatuated with a mortal woman in the early days of the 20th century and has elected to spend some time as a mortal in the interest of better understanding mortality. George is at his best as Death marvels at being mortal. He passionately renders the joy of physical and emotional sensation.

George’s is such a pleasant presence onstage that the darker ends of the character don’t quite manage to manifest themselves. The warmth of his presence lacks the iciness of death. George’s lack of menace keeps conflict at the heart of the story at a distance. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Most of the rest of the characters are ignorant of Death’s true identity for much of the story, anyway. A couple of characters who are privy to the information (including one servant deftly played by Joe Picchetti) stumble over themselves in the background as they panic in his presence, but mostly this is a conflict between an immortal’s desires and his duty. Amanda J. Hull exudes inner strength in the role of his love, Grazia.

The upper-class, pre-Depression Era milieu is minimally hinted at in costuming and graceful elegance delivered to the intimate stage by a poised ensemble. The music itself cascades quite nicely through the cozy space in an almost a cappella delivery of some beautiful feelings driven by song.

Show runs through May 21 at Village Church Arts, 130 E. Juneau Ave. For tickets and more information, call 414-332-3963 or visit windfalltheatre.com.