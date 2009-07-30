The Warped Cast does Spielberg

×

I seem to remember reading somewhere that there is a country overseas somewhere that will only allow live actors to overdub movies. These actors are evidently really big stars in the country, adding a live and active dynamic to Hollywood films that may not be there on the actual print. Evidently certain films may do poorly in other parts of the world, but if a really big name overdub actor is performing a prominent role in say . . . The Adventures of Pluto Nash . . . that film could do staggeringly well in the country even if it was one of the biggest failures in box office history.

And whether or not any of the above is actually true, (or merely something I think I read somewhere) Milwaukee is home to one of the longest-running films in history. The Oriental Theatre made the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a particularly long-lived tradition of regularly playing The Rocky Horror Picture Showa screening run that goes back to when the film was first released. It wouldn’t’ve been able to do so without the aid of a live shadow casta group of people bringing the film experience off the screen and into the audience. This week, a group of people billing themselves as “Milwaukee’s First Freelance Shadow Cast,” tackles a relatively recent film that helped change the way people thought about CGI.

Celebrating some 2 years of existence, The Warped Cast returns to the Times Cinema for fun with Jurassic Park. July 31st and August 1st, the cast will be performing alongside screenings of the classic 1993 science fiction film ultimately inspired by Michael Chrichton’s 1973 film Westworld. Precisely what WARPED will be doing with the film is anybody’s guess. Sure: they’ll be able to capture the violent terror of ancient predators stalking lawyers, paleontologists and such . . . but how DOES one amplify the subtle awkwardness of Jeff Goldblum trying to seduce Laura Dern?

Warped’s Jurassic Park runs July 31st and August 1st at the Times Cinema. Warped returns to the Times August 21st and 22nd for more.