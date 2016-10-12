Washington Park Docu-Drama at UWM

Local playwright/UWM professor of theatre Alvaro Saar Rios developed a project with students to tell the story of the people who live, work and care about the neighborhood of Washington Park. They’ve developed a docu-drama about the history which should serve as a fascinating exploration of a single neighborhood. The script is drawn from a collection of oral histories about the neighborhood. Created in partnership with the UWM School of Architecture and Urban Planning, This is Washington Park. This is Milwaukee helps t illuminate those corners of history so often overlooked. This city needs to come together. The only way it can do so is by integrating. Works like this can only bring us closer together.

This is Washington Park. This is Milwaukee runs Oct. 12 - 16 at Kenilworth Five-0-Eight studio theater on 1925 E. Kenilworth Place. For ticket reservations, visit the show’s page at UWM.