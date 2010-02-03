Waukesha Civic Opens ‘Crimes of the Heart’

×

The last full month ofwinter opens with a pair of local productions that explore the strangeconvolutions of human passion and the lengths to which people will go to pursuehappiness.

On Feb. 5, Waukesha Civic Theatre opens itsproduction of Beth Henley’s 1980 dramatic comedy, Crimes of the Heart. It’s the story of three adult sisters whoreunite in Mississippiand confront the dark paths along which their hearts have led them. Alarger-than-usual group auditioned for the show, resulting in a very promisingcast. Donna Daniels plays the oldest sister, Lenny, who has been looking aftertheir grandfather. Ruth Arnell plays the middle sister, Meg, who has returnedfrom Los Angelesafter a faltering singing career. Jenny Kosek plays the youngest sister, Babe,who shot her husband because she “didn’t like his looks.” Mark Neufang willdirect the show.

Waukesha Civic Theatre’sCrimes of the Heart runs through Feb.21.

On Feb. 9, Boulevard Theatre presents directorMark Bucher’s staging of the rarely produced Shakespeare classic All’s Well That Ends Well. ShannonNettesheim stars as Helena, a physician’s daughter who has long harboredfeelings for Bertram, a countess’ son played by Chad Laudonio.

Helena, born to a doctor, lacks the nobilityto allow her to pursue her heart’s desire. But things turn around when she hasthe opportunity to cure an ailing king in exchange for Bertram’s hand inmarriage. Negotiating that littlearrangement is only the first of many obstacles that stand in the way of Helena attainingcontentment before the end of the last act.

The role of Helena, aremarkably strong Shakespearean heroine, should provide an interesting challengefor Nettesheim, who has shown real talent in the recent past. She madememorable turns in Sunset Playhouse’s production of Five Women Wearing the Same Dress and Carte Blanche’s Don’t Dress for Dinner. Both of thoseappearances were as part of larger ensemble pieces, so it should be a pleasureto see her in a more central role in the intimate space of the BoulevardTheatre.

Other members of thecast include Karen Ambrosh as Bertram’s mother, Melissa Keith as Diana and theiconic David Flores as Bertram’s mentor Parolles.

Boulevard Theatre’s All’s Well That Ends Well runs throughMarch 14.