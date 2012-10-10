Waukesha Civic’s Imaginative ‘James and the Giant Peach’

Waukesha Civic Theatre teams with the Adaptive Community Approach Program (ACAP) PlayMakers for the sixth consecutive year in an imaginative production of Roald Dahl’s classic James and the Giant Peach . The ACAP PlayMakers is an inclusive troupe of performers with and without disabilities. Beginning as a program geared toward school performances about diversity and disability, ACAP has broadened its selection and audience through its partnership with Waukesha Civic Theatre.

Also contributing to the show is the Waukesha Community Art Project (WCAP), an after-school program offering training and practice in the arts. Members of WCAP have helped to create the set and lighting for James .

The beloved children’s story unfolds through scenes performed by the principal child and adult actors interspersed with large ensemble songs and dances created by Patty Chones and Mark Cage, with considerable input from the troupe itself. This adaptation was written for the company and includes shadow puppets, audience interaction and even multi-sensory components (think peachy aromas!). The entire performance space has been transformed into the interior of James’ peach, from the plush theatrical drapes to the hand-sewn peach chair covers.

Join James Henry Trotter as his life takes a turn for the absurd and wonderful after a mysterious woman gives him a bag full of magic that unlocks the world of the giant peach and a host of humongous insects. Fight off sharks, fly with sea gulls and experience a New York City ticker-tape parade in the course of one rollicking tale of dreams come true.

James and the Giant Peach runs Oct.12-14 at Waukesha Civic Theatre in the Ralph M. North III Studio Theatre. To purchase tickets, call the box office at (262) 547-0708 or visit www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.