Waukesha Civic Theatre's Improv

It's one thing to see improv comedy in town near a couple of different paint stores in the shadow of the Allen-Bradley clock tower. It's another thing altogether to see Random Acts of Entertainment in the suburbs. This week, Waukesha Civic Theatre presents Comedy Tonight: Family Night.

Improv comedy is kind of a strange creature. Those who partake in it onstage on a regular basis can end up getting into kind of rhythm about it that tens to drive out genuine laughs over time. You laugh because you want to laugh, but not always because it's necessarily funny. Waukesha Civic Theatre's Comedy Tonight might not be actually funny . . . in fact it may be pretty slow and stultifying in places, but you can bet when a group of improv students of all ages get together and there are laughs . . . the laughs are going to be genuine. THere's no artifice here. ANd it may be weak in places, but these are people learning to relate to improv comedy for the first time . . . and under circumstances like that, anything could happen . . .

Comedy Tonight: Family Night runs one night only on November 8th at 7pm. For ticket reservations, call the box office at 262-547-0708.