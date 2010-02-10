Waukesha Civic Theatre’s Memorable ‘Crimes of the Heart’

×

The Waukesha CivicTheatre explores some rather dark ground with its production of Beth Henley'stragicomedy Crimes of the Heart.

Donna Danielsplays Lenny Magrath, the eldest of three sisters, a single woman who has spenther life caring for her grandfather. Daniels is endearingly meek in the role ofa woman who has lived for others. As the play opens she is preparing to welcomehome her two sisters. Ruth Arnell is captivating as the middle sister, Meg, ashrewd, tough woman whose failed singing career in California has left her life in limbo. Lennyand Meg meet at a rough point in the life of youngest sister Babe (JennyKosek). Having just been released on bail, Babe will soon stand trial forshooting her husband in the stomach. Making matters worse, her husband is thebest lawyer in town and she's reluctant to speak about the crime, saying onlythat she shot him because she “didn't like his looks.” Kosek is charming in therole, but not until the character begins to show a degree of charm. By thattime, a rhythm has built between Kosek, Arnell and Daniels. They may not looklike sisters, but the authentic dialogue and intimate rapport between the threeactresses serve the production well.

The events of theplay move quickly. Somewhere near the end of it all, Kosek lifelessly walksacross the stage dragging a light fixture behind her. She regards the oven…It's a brilliant, dark moment that's also profoundly funny. Director Mark Neufanghas delivered a memorable show to the stage in Waukesha.

Waukesha CivicTheatre's Crimes of the Heart runsthrough Feb. 21.