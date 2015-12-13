The Wedding Singer in Greendale

Early next year, Greendale Community Theatre brings a ten year old musical to the stage that is based on a lat ’90s romantic comedy film set in the ’80s. It’s a highly commercial blend of fun, pop musical comedy for the stage which should brighten-up the early wintery part of the year. It’s the story of a low-rent singer falling in love with a waitress who works at a banquet hall he frequently performs at. The catch: they’re both engaged to be married to other people.

The film was kind of a hit for stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. The musical was a bit less of a hit, but it should find a welcome home with some really great talent at the GCT, including Milwaukee musical theater icon Robby McGhee and longtime GCT collaborator Stephanie Staszak. Here’s a fun, little video of her pitching the show:

The Greendale Community Theatre’s production of The Wedding Singer runs Jan. 7 - 16 at the Greendale High School Auditorium on 6801 Southway in Greendale. For more information and ticket reservations, visit GCT online.