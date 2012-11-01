This Week: Five Little Monkeys, A Hothouse and More

As October gives way to November, Milwaukee Theatre stages offer up an interesting mix of things for variety of different audiences.

Pink Banana Theatre opens the month with a production of Harold Pinter's brilliant look into the nature of control and social order The Hothouse. The show is being performed in the brand new Arcade Theatre in the Grand Avenue Mall on 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. With this production, Pink Banana Theatre pulls the theatre district right into the heart of downtown's commercial area with what what has the potential to be a fiery social drama to launch November.

Pink Banana's Hothouse runs November 1st - 17th. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.

Then on November Second on the southern end of things, Soulstice Theatre stages the second supernatural comedy to be staged in as many months as it presents Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit. Char Manny. Shannon Tyburski. Jillian Smith. Liz Mistele star in a well-written comedy that evidently has a staggering well-assembled cast.

Soulstice Theatre's production of Blithe Spirit runs November 2nd through November 17th. For ticket reservations, call 414-481-2800 or visit Soulstice online.

And finally this weekend, First Stage opens its First Steps season for kids with a show that got extended a few weeks prior to opening due to popular demand. Five Little Monkeys is based on a popular series of children's books, but there's more of an appeal here…there are so few theatre experiences open to kids as young as 3 years old . . . nice to see that there's a strong demand for that type of thing in the area.

First Stage's production of Five Little Monkeys runs November 3rd-18th at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on 325 West Walnut Street. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206.