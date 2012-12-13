This Week: Jane Austen, Puppets,And Gigi

We begin to see things switch gear in Milwaukee theatre this week as a couple of non-holiday shows open which are scheduled to run into January. This is joined by the penultimate holiday show to open this month . . .

×

Neil Haven's Who Killed Santa? is a fun show with variable plot endings worked out by a jury of three little elf puppets drawn from the audience. Weird. But fun. And this year's cast includes Brittany McDonald, which should be an interesting addition in the role of Rudolph.

This year, the show returns to the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre on 1024 South 5th Street. December 14th - 30th.

For more information, visit Who Killed Santa online.

×

Also opening Friday after a week of previews, The Milwaukee Rep http://www.milwaukeerep.com/season/sense.html presents the Mark Healy stage adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. Yes, it's 2 hours and 1 minutes with intermission, but it's a fun 2 hours and 15 minutes with intermission because its a local production with a decent budget and a reasonably intimate Quadracci Powerhouse space. The cast includes Rep favorites Jonathan Gillard Daly and Laura Gordon.

December 11th - January 13th at the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit the Rep online.

×

Finally, one of the more intimate stages in all of Milwaukee rests just across the street from the Rep's Quadracci--the Off The Wall Theatre. The tiny little space opens its production of Lerner and Lowe's Gigi . Captivating stage actress Liz Mistele plays the title role of a young girl coming of age at the turn of the century.

Off the Wall's Gigi runs December 14th - 31st. For ticket reservations, call 414-327-3552.