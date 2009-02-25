This Week: Soccer Moms, Cats, Lovers and Actors

After a weekend with five openings comes . . . a week with four more openings. Starting tonight there are another quartet of shows that will be opening their doors this week. Here’s a quick glance at what’s ahead for the weekend in theatre . . .

SECRETS OF A SOCCER MOM

The Boulevard Theatre continues its season with a production of a contemporary comedy about three mothers at a kids’ soccer game. Marion Araujo, Brooke Wegner, and Kathleen Williams star in what will hopefully be a repeat of the Boulevard’s success with Rounding Third some time ago--a similar comedy featuring two guys and a little league. Boulevard audiences may remember the tall, thin, attractive young Araujo from its productions of Catholic School Girls and The Misanthrope. Brooke Wegner is a relatively new face to the stage who evidently serves as the Director for Student Life at Alverno. Kathleen Williams has a long history with the stage, most memorably involved with the all-female Wind-Up Dolls comedy group of the mid to late 90’s.

The show opens tonight. Look for what will probably be a long and rambling review of it here tomorrow.

vs.

CATS

The touring Broadway production of the beloved Andrew Lloyd Weber musical opens at the Marcus Center this week. In an effort to find a new way to review a musical that is only a few years younger than I am, I will be comparing the appeal of the musical against that of an actual domestic cat named Fiona in – Cat vs. Cats, which will be posted on Friday.

SAME TIME NEXT YEAR--

Then, on Friday, the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove opens its production of the popular Bernard Slade romantic comedy in a production, which runs through mid-March.

NOISES OFF!

Also opening on Friday is Carte Banche Studios' production of the classic backstage comedy Noises Off as Jimmy Dragolovich directs the action on Carte Blanche’s intimate stage South of Downtown. Look for a review of the show here on Monday.