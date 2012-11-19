This Week: Women, Rumors and Rudolph

The last real week before Christmas rally takes to Milwaukee stages has a mix of Women, Neil Simon, Rankin and Bass.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens Collected Stories this week . . . a show featuring the talents of actresses Sarah Day and Laura Frye under the direction of the Chamber's Artistic Director C. Michael Wright. Frye plays writing student to Day's successful author in an intimate drama staged in a studio theatre.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production of Collected Stories runs November 21st - December 16th. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800 or visit Milwaukee Chamber theatre online.

One of the most consistently funny comedy groups in Milwaukee also happens to consist entirely of women. They have done some of the most clever and sophisticated sketch comedy to hit local stages in a long time . . . and that includes what passes for impressive while passing through the Marcus Center for big ticket prices . . . Stacy Babl, Anne Graff LaDisa, Melissa Kingston, and Megan McGee are seriously funny people. It's nice to see them all back onstage . . .

Broadminded's next show Participation Prize runs November 23rd through December 1st at the Arcade Theatre at 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. For ticket reservations, visit Brown PaperTickets.com.

Elswhere in comedy, Carte Blanche Studios does the kind of comedy it usually does best as it stages a production of Neil SImon's Rumors. The '80s period comedy features a group of people showing up at a dinner part of a man who seems to have suffered a gunshot to the earlobe.

Carte Blanche's production of Rumors runs November 23rd through December 9th at Carte Blanche Studio Theatre on 1024 South 5th Street in Milwaukee. For ticket reservations, call 414-688-7313 or visit Carte Blanche online.

Finally, after several years of Patrick Schmitz's comic opus Rudolph The Pissed-Off Reindeer . . . the red-nosed caribou gets back to being family-freindly in First Stage's live action staged adaptation of the popular stop motion animated kids' TV special.

First Stage's adaptation of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer runs November 23rd through December 30th at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Hall. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206 or visit First Stage online.