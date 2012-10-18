This Weekend: Imrpovised Musical, Blues and Folk Magic

Milwaukee theatre stages roll into the second week of Halloween this weekend with a couple more openings.

It's the third Thursday of the month. That means what it has come to mean for a group of talented improv comics and the people who come to watch them perform--that means some more time with T.I.M.--The Improvised Musical. A group of improv comics collaborate with a group of talented musicians to develop an entirely new AMerican Musical based on audience suggestion. Oh sure, it may sound stupid, but I've seen these people perform. They know what they're doing and what they're doing is funny.

The show starts at 7:30 pm at ComedySportz on 420 South 1st Street. Tickets are $5. ash only at the door.

This Saturday, Renaissance Theatreworks continues its exploration of cultural diversity with Enfrascada--a comedy about a woman who has lost her boyfriend. In an effort to get him back, she contacts three different practitioners of traditional Latin American folk magic. Directed by Michelle Lopez Rios, the cast includes the comic talents of Karen Estrada, Rana Roman, Annie Henk, Yadira Correa and Yunuen Pardo. The show runs October 19th through November 11th at the Broadway Theatre Center Studio Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800 or visit Renaissance online.

The Milwaukee Rep also continues its season with a show that opens to previews this Friday and then on Sunday for the rest of us . . . Blues In The Night turns the Stackner Cabaret into a 1930s Chicago Blues club with a group of Equity ACtors playing characters from the era through a series of songs in show created by Sheldon Epps. Directed by Mega O'Brien, the show runs October 19th through December 23rd. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490 or visit the Milwaukee Rep online.