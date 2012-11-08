This Weekend: A Parade of Shorts, A Little Improv and some heavy drama

Local Theatre is kind of all over the place this week. On the verge of holiday theatre season, things feel a bit scattered.

This week, Carte Blanche Studios stages its new play festival. This series of short plays is a lot of fun . . . sit down, have a drink and they'll open the doors for the next show. Bring your drink in and you can watch the show. The show gets done and you can go back t the bar to hang out with actors and audience alike before the doors open for the next show. It's a fun atmosphere. There's a sense of irreverent inventiveness about it . . .

The festival runs the 8th through the 11th. For more information on Carte Blanche's New Plays Festival, visit Carte Blanche online or call 414-688-7313.

On the 8th, Waukesha Civic Theatre presents its family improv night. Featuring people only beginning to learn how to relate to an improv comedy dynamic, this is an interesting opportunity to see some fresh energy.

Comedy Tonight: Family Night runs one night only on November 8th at 7pm. For ticket reservations, call the box office at 262-547-0708.

The more serious dramatic end of things plays out in a drama about those lives ripped asunder by terrorism as Marquette University stages The Women of Lockerbie. Deborah Breevort's story of a woman looking for the remains of her son in the wake of an airline bombing is directed by Marquette's Debroag Krajec.

The Women of Lockerbie runs November 8th - 18th. For ticket reservations, call 414-288-7504 or visit Marquette Theatre online.

Finally, Hansberry-Sands Theatre hosts a staged reading of the story of mother who must tell her son the true story of his father. Wendell Etherly's The Inheritance brings domestic drama down-to-earth while exploring those lies the truth is so often founded on.

The reading takes place November 10th and 11th at the Wisconsin African American Women's Center on 3020 West Vliet St.

For tickets and further info, call 414-616-PLAY.