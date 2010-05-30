Welcome Back Shakespeare

×

Once again, this summer finds quite a few shows written by William Shakespeare inhabiting various stages all over the state. Outdoor productions of The Tempest (With Optimist Theatre,) All's Well That Ends Well and As You Like It all (With the APT in SPring Green) open this month. A playful introduction to another Summer of Shakespeare makes it to an indoor stage this coming week courtesy of The World’s Stage.

Headquartered evidently out of the dining room of Gretchen Mahkorn, the new theatre company will present The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) at In Tandem’s Tenth Street Theatre. Friday, June 4th through the 6th.

The show, which I’d recently seen produced by Soulstice Theatre, features a group of actors breezing their way through much of Shakespeare’s life’s work in a cozy, little 100-minute theatre program. The World’s Stage production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare stars Sam Fitzwater-Butchart, Gretchen Mahkorn and Sam Mullooly Written and conceived by the Reduced Shakespeare Company in California, The Complete Works has flourished in various productions all over the country over the years. This will be the second RSC-written show to make it to the relatively new stage of the Tenth Street Theatre. Back in 2008, In Tandem staged a high-energy production of All The Great Books (Abridged) on the same stage.

The World’s Stage’s production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) is performed at 8pm on June 4th and 5th with a 4pm matiness on the 5th and a 2pm matinee on the 6th. All tickets are $10.