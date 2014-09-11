"Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter" Will Open Next Act

California-based playwright Julie Marie Myatt is a young, prolific author who has crafted nearly two-dozen full-length plays in a very, very short span of time. Next Act Theatre opens its season with a dark comedy by the rising playwright as it presents Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter . The play concerns a wounded solider who has returned from Iraq with an artificial leg and a sense of restlessness.

The Next Act production will feature Chelsea D. Harrison in the title role of the wounded warrior. Harrison will be making her regional theatre debut in the role, having worked her way through a respectable number of shows in New York by the time she lands here in Milwaukee. She will be appearing onstage with a cast of actors quite familiar to Milwaukee theatre audiences.

Jenny Sutter isn’t quite ready to resume her civilian life, so she takes up with a chatty woman (played by Tammy Workentin) who guides her to a community of people somewhere in the Mojave Desert. The denizens of that city are played by a choice cast of talented Milwaukee actors including stage veterans John Kishline and Deborah Clifton. Also in the cast are relatively freshly-established acting talents Nate Press and Ryan Schabach.

Deborah Staples debut with Next Act. (She’s directing the show.) Best-known locally for her work with the Milwaukee Rep over the years, this is her professional directorial debut.

Next Act Theatre’s production of Welcome Home, Jenny Sutter runs Sept. 18 – Oct. 12. For more information, visit Next Act online.