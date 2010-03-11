Well-Balanced Drama in Rep’s ‘Radio Golf’

×

Any politician trying to make meaningful change isin for a tremendous challenge, as noble ideals become complicated by real-worldconcerns. Playwright August Wilson examines this idea in Radio Golf, the final play in Wilson'sexhaustive 10-part series exploring the lives of African Americans in the 20thcentury. The Milwaukee Rep continues its Stiemke Theater season with aproduction of this well-balanced drama.

Talented lead actor Tyrone Mitchell Henderson playsHarmond Wilks, a lawyer hoping to launch his campaign to become the first blackmayor of Pittsburgh.Henderson showsremarkable charisma in the role. Wilks and his business partner Roosevelt Hicks(a savvy Howard W. Overshown) dream of transforming a blighted, decaying cityblock into a high-end development opportunity. The dynamic between Hicks andWilks serves as an intellectual center for the play. Hicks is a businessmandreaming of fortune, with a poster of Tiger Woods above his desk, while Wilksis far more idealistic in his approach to the business. The poster over hisdesk? Martin Luther King Jr.

The emotional end of the story is carried by thepeople directly affected by Wilks and Hicks' plans for the block. Doug Brownlends working-class charm to the story in the role of a struggling man lookingfor work. William C. Mitchell plays a man who refuses to move off the block.Mitchell's character seems to be oblivious to his situation, yet he alsocarries himself with a shrewd self-confidenceit's an interesting performancethat helps to round out the cast.

The Milwaukee Rep's production of Radio Golf runs through March 28 at theStiemke Theater.