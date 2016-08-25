West Bend Murder Mystery Auditions

Agatha Christie might well have been one of the first novelists to adapt her own work for the stage. Her 1937 novel Death on the Nile served as the foundation for her script for the 1944 play Murder on the Nile. The story features her hero Hercule Poirot in a journey through Egypt by boat that inevitably involves death, suspicion and murder.

The murder mystery has been staged countless times over the years. This coming October West Bend’s Musical Masquers looks to stage a production of the drama. This weekend, the group will be holding auditions to cast for the production.

Auditions take place on Aug. 26 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Aug. 27 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. All auditions take place at the UW-WC Theater on 400 University Dr. in West Bend. For more information, visit the Musical Masquers online.