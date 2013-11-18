West Bend's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

×

Stage adaptations of A Christmas Carol can be found all over the place in the coming months. One of a few that seem to distinguish themselves this year will be taking place at the West Bend Masonic Center. The space itself is quite intimate. Performed entirely in the round, the production is advertised as having all seats within 4 rows of the performance. . . so it's quite an intimate production. The press release also claims that the script for this particular adaptation has been written "by an award winning sports writer." Okay . . . that sounds a little weird out of context . . .

The space is limited to just over 100 seats, so it's likely to be a much more personal experience than many will find themselves entering into at bigger venues for other productions of Dickens' classic.

West Bends Own . . . "A Christmas Carol" runs December 5th through 15th. For more information, visit the show's website.