West Bend Theatre Will Give Proceeds of Next Play to Front-line Workers

× Expand Photo courtesy of West Bend Theatre Company West Bend Theatre Company presents "An Act of God" on Sept. 11-12, 2020 at The Bend in downtown West Bend.

The West Bend Theatre Company is announcing an initiative full of good intentions: In collaboration with the United Way of Washington County, the theater company will direct all of the proceeds of their newest show, An Act of God, to front-line workers fighting COVID-19. “Specifically, we will be providing PPE (personal protective equipment) items to the nearly 20 local non-profit organizations that United Way supports,” says United Way Executive Director Kristin Brandner.

In David Javerbaum’s comedy, God (played by comedic actor Robb Bessey), flanked with two angels (Mack Bates and Megan Bell), comes to Earth and is not too pleased with what humans have done in His absence. The irreverent, three-actor satirical play is “appealing for anyone who has a sense of humor and really needs a laugh right now,” says Nicholas Dettmann, who is on the Board of Directors of the West Bend Theatre Company.

The decision to give the proceeds of the performances to front-line workers is in line with the West Bend Theatre Company’s tradition of supporting good causes. “Since 2017, we've been able to raise more than $15,000 for local nonprofits throughout the Washington County and West Bend area,” Dettmann explains. Additionally, the pandemic is hitting close to home for the company, as one of the actors, Mack Bates, is himself a COVID-19 survivor. One of the writers of An Act of God, Adam Schlesinger, passed tragically from coronavirus complications earlier this year.

Naturally, masks and social distancing will be mandatory in the upcoming show, which will take place in the newly renovated The Bend theater. Out of the usual 300-seat capacity, only 85 tickets will be available for each performance to comply with health guidelines. For $28 per ticket, audience members can catch a show on Friday, Sept. 11, or Saturday, Sept. 12. Places are limited, so hurry up and grab yours!

For tickets and more information, visit wbtheatreco.com.