A Wild Party With All-In

Joseph Moncure March’s book-length poem The Wild Party. Was banned in various places after its 1928 publication. The content was considered to be lurid and unacceptable. William S. Burroughs claimed it was the book that made him want to become a writer.

Over half a century after it was originally published, the poem was turned into a musical written and composed by Andrew Lippa. That musical is being brought to the stage of the Next Act Theatre courtesy of All-In Productions. Like any good party, there are a lot of interesting talents assembled for the production. Robby McGhee directs a cast choreographed by Stephanie Staszak. It’s a big cast. Those present include some pretty impressive names: Mitch Weindorf, Amber Smith, Liz Norton . . . it’s a group of people who have worked on many, many stages in many different ways. The process of putting them all onstage together could be quite interesting. Given that McGhee and Staszak are involved in getting everything together, this Wild Party should be a lot of fun

The Wild Party runs Sep. 2 - 17 at the Next Act Theatre on 255 S Water St. For ticket reservations, visit Next Act online.