Wild West from Detroit

×

An interesting theatre group appears to have form a few years back in the midst of a surreal economic collapse in Detroit. A little less than a year before Mayor Dave Bing suggested that roughly one quarter of the city be bulldozed, a theatre group emerged. Based out of Detroit, The Hinterlands Ensemble has done occasional work in Milwaukee, most notably the progressive, experimental show Isaac Newton Is Our DJ.

Next month, the group returns to Milwaukee for a performance of its next show: Manifest Destiny (There was Blood On The Saddle) From the ragged modern ghost frontier that has become Detroit comes what the press release refers to as "a psychedelic Wild West Show that tears up the map of history as it heads off down the trail towards the American West."  (I kinda like a well-written press release . . . )

It sounds like a really progressive conceptâexploring areas in and around Alvernoâs Pittman Theatre, the show features scenes in and outdoors. Audiences are limited to no more than 100. The show draws its inspiration from Cormac McCarthy, William S. Burroughs and the classic spaghetti western. Action, vaudevillian comedy, cowboy poetry and more. Nice to see something fresh coming in from out of town that has commercial potential . . . thereâs no question that a show like Jersey Boys is going to do good business here, but it seems like kind of a weak and glossy commercial musical. And with tickets being only $15 for this thing, itâ's probably worth a look . . .

The Hinterlands Ensembleâs Manifest Destiny runs August 19th and 20th at Alverno College. There are shows at 7pm and 10pm each night. Tickets can be reserved by calling the Alverno Presents Box Office at 414-382-6044 or online.

Hereâs a backstage promo video for the show produced by Alverno.