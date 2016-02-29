Wilde Auditions for Summer Stage

Oscar Wilde was honest in a way that only Oscar Wilde could be. Thanks to a new production being launched this summer, his work has an opportunity to reach its own kind of honesty outside in a park comfortably west of Milwaukee as Summer Stage presents The Importance of Being Earnest.

Dustin J. Martin directs the show, which is looking for 5 men (ages 30-65+) and 4 women (ages 25-65+.) No appointment is necessary. All roles are available. Anything goes. (Okay that last sentence may have been added by me. As always: use caution when auditioning for anything. You may want to avoid using cold medicine or eating three hours prior to the audition. Ask your doctor if auditioning is right for you. And don’t do anything that might scare the people you’re auditioning for. I’ve heard stories...)

Seriously: Auditions will be held in the community rooms at Waukesha State Bank on 1227 Corporate Center Drive in Oconomowoc. Be prepared to read from the script. Auditions take place Mar. 7 and 8. Auditions start at 7:00 p.m. Callback (if necessary) will be held Mar. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The show runs Jun. 9 - 25. For more information, visit the auditions’ events page on Facebook.