Will Durst at Next Act

Milwaukee-born comic Will Durst has been performing stand-up for decades. His humor has a clever political bite to it that feels remarkably casual. The stand-up posture for comes isn't at all natural. Some people it simply doesn't look good on. There are big-name sand-ups who have been performing for decades who still seem remarkably awkward and stiff while performing. It's just so… formal ….and rigid. And then there are people like Will Durst--people who are so extremely comfortable in that classic stand-up posture that it feels like he lives there. Next month Durst rolls into town with his one-man show BoomeRaging--From LSD to OMG.

Like so many others, Durst is a buy boomer edging his way into his 60s. His latest is an 85-minute analysis on the ever-evolving nature of living in a generation that has lived through some pretty intense paradigm shifts over the decades.

Will Durst's BoomeRaging runs January 16th- 18th at the Next Act Theatre on 255 South Water Street. For ticket reservations, call 414-278-0765 or visit Next Act Online.