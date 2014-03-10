Will The Real Joseph Please Sing Something Written By Tim Rice

×

Weird. There are a couple of productions of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat this month. Alright, so one of them is a high school production, but that's still kind of weird …

March 13th - 30th. The Sunset Playhouse stages its production of Webber's musical. For more information, visit Sunset online.

March 21st - 29th Tosa West High School's Trojan Players will be presenting a staging of the musical. For more information, visit Trojan Players online.