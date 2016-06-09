Willy Wonka Auditions

This month, Collaborative Community Youth Musicals will be auditioning young performers for an August production of the live musical Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka. The production is set to be staged at the South Milwaukee PAC from Aug. 11 - 14.

The CCYM is looking for actors who will be going into 6th grade this coming Fall through college-age young adults. Auditions will be in triplicate: voice, dance and character reading. Anyone capable of being an all-singing, all-dancing all-acting talent is encouraged to audition for the show. They’re also looking for stage crew and pit musicians, though they need not audition

Those looking to act can audition Jun. 13 and 15 at St. Matthew Parish School on 9329 S. Chicago Rd. in Oak Creek. For more information, visit CCYM online.