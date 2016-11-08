Willy Wonka opens this weekend in Oconomowoc

×

This weekend New Theater On Main opens a staging of the original story of Willy Wonka. The classic cautionary tale that was originally published as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 1964 in has been presented in a couple of notable big-budget film adaptations in 1971 and 2005. Whether its the weird and Wilder technicolor version or the sleekly dark Burton vision, both films lack an authentic living, breathing third dimension that can only come in the intimacy of a studio theatre production.





The New Theater On Main has transformed its cozy, little space into a place which should ideally transport audiences young and old alike to a weird world of childhood fantasy. Timothy J. Barnes stars in the title role of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka. Madeline Dixon plays little Charlie Bucket--the kid with the golden ticket. Adapted by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald, it’s a two-act musical featuring songs from the 1971 movie and more. Lights, costuming, music and intimacy should deliver a uniquely immersive experience with the classic story. Allison Chicorel directs the action alongside musical direction by Bendon Fox.





Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka runs Nov. 11 - Dec. 4 at New Theatre on Main located at W359 N5920 Brown Street in Oconomowoc.