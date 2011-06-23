Windfall Looking to Cast For OMNIUM GATHERUM

×

Windfall Theatre is looking to cast for a dinner party. The party in question is called Omnium Gatherum. It was written several years ago by Theresa Rebeck and Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros. The premise is simple: a hostess/domestic tycoon in the mold of Martha Stewart hosts a party and subsequent intellectual discussion between a right-wing Tom Clany-like novelist, an upwardly-mobile African American woman, a vegan feminist and more. Topics of discussion include the events of September 11th, 2001, veganism, globalization, capitalism, Middle East warfare and Star Trek.

The play, which debuted over half a decade ago, gets staged in the intimate space of Village Church Arts as the beginning of the 2011-2012 season for Windfall Theatre.

The challenge here is to find an ensemble that will fit together well enough to seem natural and entertaining while essentially having a scripted conversation for theatre.

Auditions for Omnium Gatherum take place June 25th from 10 am to 2pm. All auditions take place at Village Church Arts on 130 E. Juneau Avenue. Those looking to audition should bring two contrasting contemporary monologues not to exceed 4 minutes. The show runs September 23rd – October 8th. Rehearsals begin in mid-August.

Call 414-32-3963 to schedule an audition.