Windfall Presents an Empty Plate

This one I'm looking forward to--it's a comedy set in "the world's greatest restaurant" in Paris in 1961. It's a restaurant that has everything including "Fricasseed platypus, stuffed with turnips, served on a bed of sautéed Argentine grasshoppers."

It's a hot July night. And since this is the theatre it is also the heart of downtown Milwaukee in late September of this year. David Flores plays the restaurant's owner Victor. Victor has just returned from bullfights in Madrid. He's disheveled. He's morose. He wants to die of starvation at his own table in his own restaurant.

Of course, the staff is quite upset about this. And as this is a particularly impressive cast at the intimate Windfall Theatre, the staff includes Lindsay Galgiano, Christopher Elst Matt Wickey and Mohammad ElBsat in a cast that also includes the talents of Carol Zippel. They want to offer Victor something he might eat. Could be very fun.

Windfall Theatre's production of An Empty Plate in the Café du Grand Boeuf runs September 27th through October 12th. For ticket reservations, call 414-332-3963 or visit Brown Paper Tickets.