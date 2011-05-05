Wine Maniacs and More: Skylight Opera Theatre's Annual Fundraiser

As gala fundraiser season prepares to flutter across the local theatre community, the Skylight Opera TheatreÂ brings what should prove to be a relatively classy evening to the Broadway Theatre Center this Saturday. Flight Night at the Skylightâa wine cheese and chocolate event actually sounds remarkably decadent. Those responsible for bringing the wine that is so central to one of these events is what appears to be a relatively new place from Oconomowoc that goes by the name The Wine Maniacsâevidently a store, bar and bistro. (Evidently the place was started by people who love wine and hat liquor stores.
The Skylightâ Flight Night runs this Saturday from 5 to 8pm. Tickest are $45 at the door. Advance purchase knocks $10 off that price. Advance tickets can be ordered by calling 414-299-4972 or online through this link.