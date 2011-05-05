Wine Maniacs and More: Skylight Opera Theatre's Annual Fundraiser

×

As gala fundraiser season prepares to flutter across the local theatre community, the Skylight Opera TheatreÂ brings what should prove to be a relatively classy evening to the Broadway Theatre Center this Saturday. Flight Night at the Skylightâa wine cheese and chocolate event actually sounds remarkably decadent. Those responsible for bringing the wine that is so central to one of these events is what appears to be a relatively new place from Oconomowoc that goes by the name The Wine Maniacsâevidently a store, bar and bistro. (Evidently the place was started by people who love wine and hat liquor stores.

The Skylightâ Flight Night runs this Saturday from 5 to 8pm. Tickest are $45 at the door. Advance purchase knocks $10 off that price. Advance tickets can be ordered by calling 414-299-4972 or online through this link.