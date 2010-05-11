Wine, Verse And Fundraising

The Boulevard Theatre closes out its 24th Season this month with its annual Verse & Vino Poetry/Wine Slam. The annual event features the aforementioned wine and food from some rather nice restaurants as well as poetry and spoken word performed by some exceptionally talented people. This year’s event includes performances by Susan Fete, David Flores, Mark Metcalf, Dan Mooney, Beth Monhollen, Ruth Schudson, Nigel and Ericka Wade and a number of others.

The $40 tickets for the event are nearly sold-out as of this writing. 30 seats remain available for the event. The event is something of a mini-block party being held between the Boulevard Theatre on 2252 South Kinnickinnic Avenue, the nearby Rivera Maya restaurant and recent addition BYO Gallery.

The party runs from 5-9pm on Monday, May 24th. Tickets for the event can be purchased by calling 414-744-5757.