Winter 2019 Theater Preview

From family drama to human comedy, the new year starts off with some thought-provoking productions sure to keep the conversation going long after the stage lights have dimmed.

Junk

Milwaukee’s own Ayad Akhtar is back with the Midwest premiere of his most recent work, Junk, which is about junk bond dealers of the 1980s. Based on real life characters, Junk portrays a world where debt is an asset, and only money matters. Akhtar won the Pulitzer Prize for Disgraced, which the Milwaukee Repertory Theater also produced—in addition to his other works on the Muslim American experience, The Invisible Hand and The Who & The What. The Rep’s Junk runs Jan. 15-Feb. 17.

Photograph 51

It’s London in the 1950s, and a young, dedicated physicist, Rosalind Franklin, is about the make one of the most important discoveries of the 20th Century: the double helix, which helped in the understanding and development of molecular biology. While the discovery is attributed to two men—James Watson and Francis Crick—Anna Ziegler’s play explores why Franklin was left out of the annals of history. This Renaissance Theaterworks production runs Jan. 18-Feb. 10.

Five Guys Named Moe

A musical tribute to 1940s’ R&B singer, songwriter and bandleader Louis Jordan. After his girlfriend leaves him, Jordan becomes inspired listening to the music of five guys named... you guessed it, Moe! Recommended for ages 11 and up, this Skylight Music Theatre production runs Jan. 25-Feb. 10.

Locomotion

Young Lonnie Collins Motion learns to deal with life while in the foster care system by discovering a passion for writing poetry. This First Stage Children’s Theater Company production (running Jan. 25-Feb. 24) is recommended for families with children ages 6 and older.

Blood at the Root

Racism, homophobia, violence. All issues that resonate more than ever in today’s world—and workplace. These are the themes found in Dominique Morisseau’s play, which is set in a Louisiana high school. When African American student Raylynn decides to sit under a tree where only the privileged white students sit, racism appears the next day in the form of three nooses found hanging from the tree. Root is based on the real-life story of the “Jena Six,” involving six high-school football players and the racial confrontations between black and white youths. It provides no simple solutions; rather, the play focuses on how existing prejudices and stereotypes get in the way of even starting the conversation toward social justice and unity. Blood at the Root plays Jan. 31-Feb. 24 at Next Act Theatre.

The Velocity of Autumn

Veteran actor and playwright Angela Iannone plays Alexandra, a woman who faces her twilight years with a stockpile of determination and resilience to stay in her home—and a much bigger stockpile of bombs to make sure no one interferes with her plans! That is, until her estranged son Chris climbs in through the second-floor window of her Brooklyn, N.Y., brownstone to mediate on behalf of the family—as well as the entire city block that she can blow up with her threats. This In Tandem Theatre production, which runs Feb. 22-March 17, is recommended for ages 16 and older.

The Potting Shed

When estranged son James tries to visit his father on his deathbed, he’s rejected by his family, including his mother. Something happened in the potting shed when James was 14, which he doesn’t remember. Will faith and forgiveness prevail? The Acacia Theatre Company production takes place at Concordia University March 1-10.

Ben Butler

The Milwaukee premiere of Richard Strand’s play, Ben Butler, asks the question: Must a runaway slave be returned to his owner? Based on a true story, Union Army Maj. Gen. Butler—an attorney who’s now in command of Virginia’s Fort Monroe—must face the question (and the person) in the form of Shepard Mallory, who demands sanctuary. It’s a battle between law and humanity; a choice which can change history—for both men, as well as the entire nation. This Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production runs April 12-28.