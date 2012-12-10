Wisconsin Actor's Ensemble New Years Show

×

The Wisconsin Actors Ensemble offers local audiences a chance to hang out with reasonable approximations of Dean Martin. Marilyn Monroe Groucho Marx, Phillis Diller as it hosts The New Years Eve Dinner Show at the Humphry Scottish Rite Center.

Actors featured in the ensemble include former Sunset Playhouse Artistic Director Mark Salentine, longtime local actor James P. Iaquinta and seasoned local actress Lori Minetti

The New Years Eve Dinner Show will be seating for the dinner shows start at 5:30 pm and 8pm on New Year's Eve. For more information, visit Wisconsin Actor's Ensemble online.