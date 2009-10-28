Wisconsin Hybrid Theater’s Comic ‘Dracula’

×

Wisconsin Hybrid Theater (WHT) continues to proveitself as an entertaining group with its latest production, Dracula. The show is a pleasure frombeginning to end, as the comic theater company transports audiences to the eraof live radio with actors portraying actors playing roles for the fictitiousbroadcast outfit Radio WHT.

WHT’s original comic adaptation of Dracula,brilliantly written and directed by Charles Sommers, has slightlyless atmosphere than previous productionsmost notably, there is an absence ofaccordion to punctuate the dialogue. WHT fills that absence with faster, moreconcise dialogue and more punch lines per minute. This is a fast-paced showthat tells the story in very little time without intermission.

Char Paulbicke returns as the ever-nervous MaryLoomis, and this time takes over the entire sound effects department. Thecharismatic Randall Anderson seems perfectly in tune with the live radio era asJack Farwell, who plays the story’s young, heroic roles. Jim Owczarski showsbrilliant comic instincts as Ira Hampton, who plays the title role. Local comicPatrick Schmitz is an excellent addition to the cast as vaudevillian comedianWally Becher. Schmitz intensifies the humor in numerous scenes, particularlyimpressing with a classic, comic German accent in the role of Dr. Van Helsing.The charming and attractive Sarah Laak Hughes also makes her Radio WHT debut asAllis Chase, who plays all the young female roles. This finds her oftencarrying on a dialogue with herself from two different microphones as both LucyandMina.

Wisconsin Hybrid Theater’s production of Dracula runs through Nov. 8 at theAlchemist Theatre (2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.).