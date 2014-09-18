Wisconsin Lutheran College Opens SLEEPWALKING This Weekend

It sounds like a very depressing drama. A guy finds his baby daughter deathly ill. So he withdraws from friends and family. His daughter dies so he slips into alcoholism. Then there’s the auto accident. Actually, however, it’s an uplifting drama called Sleepwalking by Sean Gaffney. In February of 2013 a production of the drama was staged by Morning Star Productions. This week a production of the play opens courtesy of Wisconsin Lutheran College Theatre Department. The production photo above shows a man in the giant sandbox of his mind with the hospital bed suggesting the post-auto accident coma that the play takes place in. Remember, though . . . this is actually a very uplifting play. Simon Provan directs. (As if to illustrate a silver lining here, Provan can be seen forming a smiling image of Larry the Cucumber in the set’s sand in a Sept. 12 posting on the WLC Theatre Department Facebook Page.)

Wisconsin Lutheran College’s production of Sleepwalking runs Sept. 19 - 27 at the Center for Arts and Performance on 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave. For ticket reservations, visit WLC online.