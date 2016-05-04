Wizard of Oz Auditions

When MGM’s The Wizard of Oz was produced, Judy Garland was 17 years old. She was playing a character younger than she was. They had her wearing a painful corset to make her look more childlike, which was the least of the misery on the set of the now classic and beloved film.

Thankfully, the film lives on in stage adaptations which are capable of being much more pleasant an experience for the actors involved. This coming summer, New Berlin’s West Community Theatre will be staging a production of the musical. Next week, they’re looking for actors to perform in the show, which runs Aug. 5 - 14 at the West Performing Arts Center on 18695 W. Cleveland Ave. in New Berlin.

The show will feature a mix of adults and kids, which means that there’s a possibility of Dorothy being played by someone a bit closer in age to the actual character than Garland was. And, of course, there are all the munchkins which will likely be played by kids as well. Should be a fun August project for adults and kids alike with an American classic.

Auditions for the production take place May 9, 10 and 12 from 5:30 to 7:30pm at the West Performing Arts Center. For more information visit the webpage for the auditions online.