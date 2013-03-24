×

Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre will be performing in early May at a benefit for the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. The benefit in question is Swing!Swing! Swing! with the Conservatory Big Band. Taking place on May 4th from 7 - 11 pm on 924 East Juneau Avenue, the show sounds delightfully retro. The space itself is a fantastically classy venue. Add in the fact that there's live big band music and an old-timey radio comedy--well . . . it sounds like a lot of fun.

The Wizard of What? should be a fun take on Oz . I seem to remember something about Dorothy having a pet cow wandering through Oz with her, but that could have been a different script entirely. In any case, WHT is always fun.

For more information, visit the Wisconsin Conservatory online.